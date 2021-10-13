UN officials expect global transport conference to promote sustainable development

Beijing [China], October 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference is expected to provide a global platform for communication and cooperation in the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, UN officials said Tuesday at the event's launch press conference held in Beijing.

Liu Zhenmin, under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs of the United Nations, said the conference will be held both online and offline, including the opening and closing ceremonies, plenary sessions and thematic sessions.

The conference will take place in Beijing from Oct. 14 to 16, and it will underscore the importance of sustainable transport to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



Liu said the conference aims to help UN members and all stakeholders deepen their understanding of sustainable transport, gather political consensus, and provide a communication platform for sustainable transport cooperation in the region and around the world.

Transportation is an important pillar of economic development, and that the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the operations of shipping, aviation and other transportation forms. He said that sustainable transport will be an important part of global economic recovery after the pandemic, considering global challenges such as the energy crisis and climate change.

Siddharth Chatterjee, the United Nations resident coordinator in China, expressed thanks to the Chinese government for its leadership in holding this event, and said the conference will provide an opportunity to focus attention on the opportunities, challenges and solutions that arise on the way to achieve sustainable transport worldwide. (ANI/Xinhua)

