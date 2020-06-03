UN report vindicates India's position that Pakistani terrorists operate in Afghanistan: MEA

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that a UN report about the presence of 6,500 Pakistani terrorists operating in Afghanistan has vindicated its long-standing position that Pakistan remained the epicentre of international terrorism, saying that Al Qaida and its affiliates continue to enjoy safe havens and operate with impunity from Islamabad with state support.

"This vindicates India's long-standing position that Pakistan remains the epicentre of international terrorism. That proscribed terrorist entities and individuals continue to enjoy safe havens and recruit, train, arm, finance and operate with impunity from Pakistan with state support. They inflict violence and spread terrorism in the region and other parts of the world," MEA Official Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a statement.

This comes in response to media queries regarding a report submitted by the UN Security Council's Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning individuals and entities constituting a threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan.

"We note with serious concern reference in the Report to the continued presence of the senior leadership of the UN-designated terrorist organisation Al Qaida and its affiliates in Afghanistan; as well as a large number of foreign terrorist fighters, including up to 6500 Pakistan nationals, operating in Afghanistan. Besides, UN-designated entities like Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-i-Mohammed, operating from Pakistan controlled territories facilitating trafficking and imparting training to other terrorists in Afghanistan," MEA added.

The spokesperson also said that "Pakistan has failed in fulfilling its international obligations, including under relevant UNSC resolutions and the Financial Action Task Force, to put an end to support to terrorism emanating from territories under its control. The international community should hold Pakistan accountable and seek sustained, verifiable and irreversible action by Pakistan against terrorism."

India will continue to contribute and support all efforts towards securing peace, security and stability in Afghanistan, MEA added. (ANI)

