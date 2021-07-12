UN says half of Afghan population in need of humanitarian aid

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 12 (ANI): As Afghanistan continues to witness a surge in violence leading to a humanitarian crisis, half of the country's population is in need of humanitarian assistance and a third of children under five are facing acute malnutrition, informed a UN official.

Coronavirus, drought, and war situation are the main reasons behind Afghanistan's degrading humanitarian condition, The Khaama Press reported, quoting Ramiz Alkabrove, the UN general secretary's deputy special representative in Afghanistan.

Expressing concerns over aid envoys being attacked and killed in the country, the UN official insisted that the envoys are impartial and should not be subject to attacks by armed groups.



Meanwhile, Afghanistan's acting Finance Minister Khalid Painda has also announced a USD 250 million scheme for the betterment of the vulnerable in the country.

Painda also called on international organisations to offer assistance in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis, The Khaama Press reported.

The developments came after the Afghan government and United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) have started a joint plea for humanitarian aid to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, eleven members of the Afghan security forces lost their lives on Sunday in two separate attacks in Helmand province. (ANI)

