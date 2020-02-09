UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to pay visit to Pak from Feb 15

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 9 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will pay a visit to Pakistan from February 15, Pakistan media reported on Sunday, citing official sources.

Antonio will be accompanied by a 14-member delegation and will hold meetings with President Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Imran Khan during the visit, ARY News reported.



The Secretary-General will also visit the offices of the United Nations' mission in Pakistan. (ANI)

