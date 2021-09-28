UN special envoy discusses humanitarian crisis with Afghanistan's acting foreign minister

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 28 (ANI): UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons on Monday discussed the humanitarian crisis with Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to a UN agency.

Lyons said that she discussed the humanitarian crisis with Muttaqi and the UN's work around the country, and how all Afghans, men and women, need to address the daunting humanitarian and development challenges facing the country.

"The basic right of all Afghans to work & education raised today by @DeborahLyonsUN

with Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi & Dr Majrooh. The Taliban reps said women in Afghanistan health facilities are invited back to work & efforts on going in other sectors. Vital to see progress," said the official account of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

"Meeting at the Foreign Ministry, the UN envoy discussed with Muttaqi the humanitarian crisis, the UN's work around the country, and how all Afghans, men & women, are critically needed to address the daunting humanitarian & development challenges facing the country," UNAMA wrote in another tweet.



Muttaqi gave assurances on behalf of the Taliban about the safety and security of all UN personnel in Afghanistan.

"Muttaqi gave assurances on behalf of Taliban that the safety & security of all UN personnel in Afghanistan will be respected so the Organization's 1000s of staff in country can continue their work in various sectors, including ramping up delivery of humanitarian help," UNAMA wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, Lyons met former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and discussed the ongoing situation in the country. The UN representative stressed the need to get humanitarian aid for the Afghan people.

It is been over a month since the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. (ANI)

