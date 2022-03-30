UN special envoy holds dialogue with women representatives in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 30 (ANI): Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Mette Knudsen, on Wednesday, held a dialogue with women students and representatives in Kabul.

During the talks, Knudsen said no more time should be wasted for girls to be able to return to high school.

"No more time should be wasted for girls to be able to return to high schools. It is in the interest of all Afghans that the rights of women and girls be respected. UNAMA Deputy Head Mette Knudsen today held a dialogue with women students and representatives in Kabul," UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet.

Knudsen earlier met University representatives in Kabul and urged equal access to education for boys and girls.

These meetings come as the Taliban has imposed an indefinite ban on allowing female students above the sixth-grade access to schools.

Since taking over power in August last year, the Taliban have rolled back women's rights in virtually every area, including crushing women's freedom of movement.

The vast majority of girls' secondary schools were closed. Universities recently reopened, with new gender segregation rules. But many women are unable to return, in part because the career they studied for is now off-limits as the Taliban banned women from most jobs.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) women and girls are blocked from accessing health care as well. Reports suggest that women and girls facing violence have no escape route.

Allowing girls into schools and other educational institutes has been one of the main demands of the international community.

The majority of countries have refused to formally recognise the Taliban amid worries over their treatment of girls and women and other human rights issues. (ANI)