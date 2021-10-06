UN special envoy meets with Taliban minister, discusses possible support for Afghans

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 6 (ANI): UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons met with Khairullah Khairkhwa on Tuesday, the current Afghan Minister of Information and Culture and discussed the pressing issues concerning Afghanistan.

Both sides agreed on the need to find common ground to support Afghans for a stable Afghanistan.

"@DeborahLyonsUN & Khairullah Khairkhwa met at Ministry of Info&Culture today. They agreed on the need for the Taliban and the international community to find common ground on pressing issues so all possible support to Afghan people can be made available & help #Afghanistan's stability & development," United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted.



Last month, Lyons met former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and discussed the ongoing situation in the country. The UN representative had stressed the need to get humanitarian aid for the Afghan people.

It is been over a month since the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces. The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

On Sunday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had said Afghanistan is facing a "serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming" that will prove to be dangerous for the region and international security.

"Afghanistan is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming, which would be dangerous for Afghans, the region and international security," Borrell wrote in a blog post.

Borrell said that there are many signs that the situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. EU's top diplomat stressed that the international community need to have people on the ground in Afghanistan, in addition to humanitarian workers. (ANI)

