Unanimous support on need to stand with Sri Lanka in difficult time: Jaishankar after Parliament panel meeting

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday chaired a parliamentary consultative committee meeting on the situation in Sri Lanka and said that there was "unanimous support" on the need to stand with the neighbouring country in this hour of crisis.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister said, "Chaired a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting on the situation in Sri Lanka. A good discussion held in a positive atmosphere on various issues and India's role. Unanimous support on the need to stand with our neighbour in this difficult time."

The members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee include MoS V Muraleedharan, Meenakashi Lekhi, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, BJP MP from Silchar Rajdeep Roy.

Members of the Parliament including from Tamil Nadu are expected to ask the government about the impact that will have on the subcontinent.

Tamil Nadu government has also sought help from the Centre to help out Sri Lanka in this crisis and has also sent consignments of medicines and other humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka



India always comes forward to help Sri Lanka during its economic crisis. India has sent assistance worth several billion US dollars to rescue the money-strapped Sri Lankan government accompanied by shiploads of humanitarian aid, cooking gas, large quantities of fuel, and medicinal supplies.

On June 3, High Commissioner to Colombo Gopal Baglay handed over a total of 3.3 tons of essential medical supplies to the 1990 Suwaseriya Ambulance Service.

Baglay said that Jaishankar was apprised of the looming shortage of medical supplies faced by the Foundation during his visit to the Suwaseriya Headquarters in Colombo in March 2022.

Earlier on May 27, Acting High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka Vinod K Jacob handed over a consignment of over 25 tons of medical supplies to Minister of Health, Keheliya Rambukwella in Colombo.

Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said that the consignment is valued at close to Rs 260 million. (ANI)

