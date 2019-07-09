PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz (File photo)
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz (File photo)

'Unbelievable fascism', says Maryam after 3 Pak news channels taken off air

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 01:50 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 9 (ANI): Three Pakistani news channels were taken off air in many cities across the country on Monday, prompting PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to term the incident as "unbelievable fascism" and a "shame."
"Unbelievable fascism. Shame," Maryam, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif tweeted.

Reportedly, on the orders of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), three news channels -- Channel-24, Abb Takk and Capital TV -- have been put off air for showing a live speech of Maryam.
"Three news channels #Channel24 #AbbTakk #Capital have been put off air forcibly for showing live speech of @MaryamNSharif a day after she released video in which Accountability judge Arshad Malik admitted he was blackmailed to convict Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan #censorship #ImranKhan," Pakistan Media Watch tweeted.
Capital TV also said that PEMRA had ordered the shutdown of transmission of its news channel and two others for an "unidentified period of time without prior notice."
"Capital TV taken off air, PEMRA not responding! We have been informed that Capital TV's transmission has already been taken off air in many cities across Pakistan," the news channel tweeted.
Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Channel 24 anchor Najam Sethi also took to his Twitter handle saying, "Reportedly upon orders from PEMRA, our Channel 24 is being taken off air across the country by cable operators. So too Abtak and Capital TV. Reason: Coverage of Maryam Nawaz presser and jalsa last three days."
The blackout came after a purported video released by Maryam on July 6 showed Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik telling a PML-N worker that there was a lack of evidence against Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case and he confessed he had been "pressurised and blackmailed" to convict her father in the Al-Azizia reference, Dawn reported.
Nawaz Sharif is currently serving a seven-year prison term in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in connection with the case.
PEMRA had earlier issued notices to 21 TV channels for "unedited live telecast" of Maryam's explosive press conference in Lahore.
While the judge had decried the video as being fake, Maryam later told party workers during a rally that her father is "paying the price for raising voice in the public's favour."
On Monday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the judiciary should take notice of the purported video of the accountability judge released by the PML-N leaders.
Previously on July 1 an interview of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari conducted by country's senior journalist Hamid Mir was taken off air on Geo News channel within a few minutes of broadcasting. The incident took place against the backdrop of Zardari's arrest in a multi-million dollar money laundering case. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Roads become rivers as Washington deals with flash floods

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Roads were flooded in Washington after heavy rains marooned the city since Monday morning. The police have urged drivers to stay off the roads.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:15 IST

White House basement flooded as heavy rain hammers Washington

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Heavy downpour on Monday in Washington caused minor flooding in the basement of the White House.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:50 IST

Nepal court announces 16 yrs jail term, 1 million penalty for...

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 8 (ANI): A court here on Monday announced 16 years of prison sentence and penalty worth one million (in Nepali Rupees) for a former United Nations official from Canada found guilty of child abuse.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:33 IST

Pak seeks to mobilise terrorists through Kartarpur Corridor, say experts

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Pakistan will use the proposed Kartarpur corridor to revive its nefarious designs of subverting peace and harmony in India by promoting Khalistan secessionist movement, experts have said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:02 IST

Imran Khan wants judiciary to investigate accountability judge video

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the judiciary should take notice of the alleged video of the accountability judge released by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PLM-N) leaders, including Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:50 IST

Kyriakos Mitsotakis sworn in as Greece's new PM

Athens [Greece], July 8 (ANI): Centre-right candidate Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn-in as the new prime minister of Greece on Monday, a day after his New Democracy party won a landslide victory in the country's parliamentary elections, putting an end to the rule of leftist Syriza government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:35 IST

India-Nepal Oversight Mechanism reviews progress in bilateral projects

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 8 (ANI): The seventh meeting of the India-Nepal Oversight Mechanism on Monday reviewed the progress made in the implementation of bilateral economic and development projects.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:17 IST

Pakistan: Court extends remand of Zardari's sister in graft case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): An accountability court here on Monday extended the physical remand of Asif Ali Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur for 14 more days in a mega-money laundering case worth Rs. 4.4 billion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:46 IST

Pakistan's 'heaviest' man passes away 10 days after 'successful...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Pakistan's "heaviest" man, weighing 330 kilograms, died on Monday, 10 days after he underwent a "successful" laparoscopic surgery at a Lahore hospital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:41 IST

Iran exceeds Uranium enrichment limit set under 2015 nuclear deal

Tehran [Iran], July 8 (ANI): Iran has officially surpassed the 3.67 percent Uranium enrichment limit set under the 2015 nuclear deal and could consider increasing the stockpile to 20 percent in the future, the country's nuclear agency said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:39 IST

Flood alert issued in Nepal, heavy rains expected for next 2...

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 8 (ANI): Authorities here on Monday issued a flood alert in view of the rise in the water level of rivers due to heavy rains since the last two days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:06 IST

Pakistan hails terrorist Burhan Wani as hero on his 3rd death anniversary

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): In yet another exposition of Pakistan's true stance on state-sponsored terrorism, Asif Ghafoor, the chief spokesperson of country's Armed Forces, on Monday hailed slain terrorist Burhan Wani as a hero.

Read More
iocl