"Under PM Modi's leadership, India will emerge global power..." Jaishankar at 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will emerge as a global power.

Addressing the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event held in Indore the foreign minister said: "Pravasi Bharatiya Divas aims to refresh bondings, boost energy and add more phases to it. I believe under PM Modi's leadership India will surely emerge as a leading power. Along with that, the global standing of those with India will also grow."

The three-day 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being held under the theme "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal".

Jaishankar further added that the event is an important tradition that deepens India's ties with the Indian diaspora.

"This convention is an important tradition that deepens our ties with the Indian community. PPD has three objectives first- to refresh our relations, second- to give new energy to it and third- to bring more aspects in them," said Jaishankar.



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

He too lauded PM Modi's leadership skills and said, "A new India is emerging under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi... A prosperous India, a powerful India, a glorious India, a prosperous India is emerging. Madhya Pradesh has tried to make each and every mantra of the Prime Minister come true."



Highlighting Indore's number one rank in the cleanliness drive, he said, "Swachh Bharat and entire nation picked up broom. Indore picked it up in a manner that it hit a six in cleanliness."

"I feel that 'amrit' is showering on MP during Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. You have arrived in Madhya Pradesh but even Indore and Madhya Pradesh have left no stone unturned, it has opened the door to its heart and home, said Chouhan at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore.

PM Narendra Modi also attending the second day of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is the flagship event of the Indian Government, which provides a platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians. It enables the interaction of the diaspora with each other.

The 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh Government from January 8 to 10 2023 in Indore.

Around 3,500 members from nearly seventy countries have registered for the Convention.

Today's event also featured the addresses of the Chief Guest Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and the Special Guest of Honour Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname.

A Commemorative Postal Stamp 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen' was also released highlighting the significance of safe, legal, orderly, and skilled migration.

The convention is significant as it is being organized as a physical event after a gap of four years and first after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It should be noted that the last PBD Convention (2021) was held virtually. (ANI)

