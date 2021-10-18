Under Taliban control, first consignment of Afghan goods exported: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 18 (ANI): The Taliban on Monday said that the first consignment of commercial goods was exported via transit routes to countries in the region and around the world since their August takeover, reported local media.

According to Ariana News, Mawlawi Abdullah Halil, head of Kabul customs department, said: "We are trying our best to grow our exports. We are trying to get our products to international markets as was done in the past".



Onions, potatoes, saffron, figs, dried fruits, and handicrafts were among the goods exported from the country on Monday.

Halil emphasised that the department is "coordinating with private sectors and will be ready to help".

Officials have also said that they will work hard to bolster economic ties with neighbouring countries. (ANI)

