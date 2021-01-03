Under Xi Jinping, China will not be able to join Trans-Pacific Partnership FTA, says Japan PM

Tokyo [Japan], January 3 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on Sunday said that as long China has its current regime, Beijing will not be able to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free-trade agreement.

NHK World quoted the President telling a commercial broadcaster's radio programme that he believes countries where businesses are run by the state will find it difficult to join the TPP because its regulations are set at levels that are too high for such a business structure to follow.



He was responding to Xi Jinping's recent remarks that China "is positive about joining the pact".

Nikkei Asia Review had reported Xi as saying on November 20 that China is open to joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, in a likely move to bolster the country's presence in Asia while the US focuses on its presidential transition.

China "will favorably consider joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership," the Chinese President added. (ANI)

