UNGA President arrives Bengaluru, interacts with academics at Indian Institute of Science

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI): United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi arrived in Bengaluru and interacted with the academics at Indian Institute of Science, and representatives from civil society organisations.

"Arrived in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Today, I will interact with scientists & academics at the Indian Institute of Science, representatives from civil society organizations, and visit water & health sector projects," Korosi tweeted.

Before heading for Karnataka, Korosi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the importance of conserving and optimizing global water resources.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism including at the United Nations.

Earlier, Korosi addressed the 40th Sapru House Lecture where he lauded India's calls for peace in Ukraine and across the world.

"We are approaching the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine that caused suffering and displacement. A war that has unleashed an energy and food crisis across the globe. I commend India for your calls for peace in Ukraine and across the world," the UNGA President said.



The Hungarian diplomat who assumed his role as President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2022 arrived in India on Sunday on a three-day visit at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Delivering the 40th Sapru House Lecture on 'Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science at the UN' at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Korosi said that the world is standing at the edge of the precipice and he thanked India for its continued and active engagement in the process.

India has been calling for peace and diplomacy to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Korosi commended the Indian government for its commitment to the safety and security of Indian students who were present in Ukraine when the war broke out.

Korosi also stressed the need for reform in the council's size, composition, and regulations.

Later on, the UNGA president met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as he hosted him for a millet lunch. The two leaders also discussed the G20 agenda, UN reform, and the Ukraine conflict.

"Welcomed President of General Assembly Csaba Korosi, hosting him for a millet lunch. Discussed global challenges, UN reform, the Ukraine conflict, and the G20 agenda. Assured him of India's fullest support in developmental progress and reformed multilateralism," the minister said in a tweet. (ANI)

