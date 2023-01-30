UNGA President Csaba Korosi lays wreath at Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The President of the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session Csaba Korosi visited the Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday. During the visit, Korosi laid a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial, Rajghat on his death anniversary.

Prior to this, the Hungarian diplomat who assumed his role as UNGA President in September 2022 had delivered the 40th Sapru House Lecture on 'Solution through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science at the UN' in New Delhi.

During his address, he said, "It is quite obvious that the Security Council needs to be reformed. Its size, its composition, its methods, its regulations need to be reformed. For 13 years the negotiating process has been going on".

Speaking further, he said that the balance of power in the world is changing. "It is an Oslo understanding that countries and leaders of the world are demanding that the Security Council should be reformed."



He said extraordinary powers have been placed on the Security Council. "What if one of the permanent members has power and is the one who is attacking its neighbour," Korosi asked.

The UNGA president said UN sanctions could only be issued and imposed by the security council. "The more the council is divided, the more are the chances that on certain issues of sanctions or other big challenges, there will be no agreement and no decisions in the security council," Korosi said.

He added further by saying that India is particularly interested in counter-terrorism and he is happy that in the last few months, there has been progressing in the field.

Korosi on Monday also lauded India's calls for peace in Ukraine and across the world.

"We are approaching the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine that caused suffering and displacement. A war that has unleashed an energy and food crisis across the globe. I commend India for your calls for peace in Ukraine and across the world," Korosi said. (ANI)

