UNGA President meets Amitabh Kant, says G20 provides platform to exchange ideas and solutions

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi met G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, saying that G20 provides an important platform to exchange ideas and solutions.

Taking to Twitter, Korosi said, "G20 provides an important platform to exchange ideas & much-needed solutions. Good to meet again with @g20org Sherpa @amitabhk87 & team to discuss measures/solutions devised under 's leadership of the group to support transformation."

Kant tweeted that they held a fascinating discussion on the geopolitical scenario, multilateralism, and global supply chains at the working dinner, which was hosted by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Deputy Executive Director UN Women, Lakshmi M Puri.

On Sunday, Korosi arrived in India for a three-day visit. Ministry of External Affairs Official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet on Sunday said that Korosi's visit is an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with.

"A warm welcome to @UN_PGA Csaba Korosi to India. This is his first bilateral visit to any country. An opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with," Bagchi tweeted on Sunday.

Bagchi also shared an image of Korosi with India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, and Joint Secretary (UNP), Ministry of External Affairs, Prakash Gupta.



Korosi upon his arrival to India, tweeted: "Namaste, India. Glad to be in New Delhi, to commence my first bilateral visit as PGA. Heartened by the very warm welcome by PR @ruchirakamboj, UNRC @ShombiSharp, @MEAIndia Joint Secretary UNP @PrakashMEA."

A press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said that Korosi at the invitation of the External Affairs Minister, will visit India from January 29-31, 2023 and the visit will be Korosi's first bilateral visit to any country since he assumed UNGA Presidency in September 2022.

The release said that the PGA during the visit will hold talks with EAM on key multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. PGA has outlined five priorities for his UNGA Presidency: i) Standing firm on basic principles of the United Nations Charter; ii) Making significant and measurable progress in sustainability transformation; iii) Aiming at integrated, systemic solutions; iv) Enhancing role of science in decision-making; and v) Increasing solidarity to better endure new chapters of crises facing the world.

According to the ministry release, given PGA's strong interest in India's expertise in water management and experience in SDG's, he would also be interacting with senior officials of NITI Aayog and India's G20 Presidency team to explore the scaling up of India's best practices. On 30 January, PGA will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on his Presidency theme of "Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science in the UN".

Korosi will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on January 30, the occasion of Martyrs Day.

He will travel to Bengaluru on January 31, where he will interact with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). He will pay a field visit to an IISc-led water conservation project. PGA is expected to visit development projects in/around Bengaluru and interact with the UN- India country team. The Governor of Karnataka would be hosting a dinner in his honour.

According to the ministry press release, PGA's visit to India would help reinforce India's abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its ongoing G20 Presidency. (ANI)

