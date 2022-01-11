UNGA President meets Indian envoy to Maldives, exchanges views on enhancing Maldives-India ties

Male [Maldives], January 11 (ANI): United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday met with the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar and exchanged views on achieving greater collaboration and enhancing the strong Maldives-India partnership.

"It was a pleasure meeting High Commissioner of #India to #Maldives, @AmbMunu

today. Exchanged views on achieving greater collaboration and enhancing the strong #MaldivesIndiaPartnership. Looking forward to boost our cooperation in areas of mutual interest," Abdulla Shahid tweeted.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held talks with Madlaivian counterpart, Abdulla Shahid, on January 5.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar noted that the mutual benefits of the great progress in bilateral cooperation are "very visible".

India and Maldives have in recent times expanded their strategic cooperation including focusing on counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency.

Last year in September, Mahawar was appointed as the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives. (ANI)