'Unilateral decision' by Pak to suspend our flights, says Afghan Civil Aviation Authority

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): After Pakistan suspended 80 per cent of flights from Afghanistan, the Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan has accused the neighbouring country of violating bilateral agreement signed between the two nations stating that the decision was taken without consulting Afghan officials.

According to Afghanistan Times, the Pakistani government suspended 80 per cent flights from Afghanistan in a bid to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, But the Afghan Aviation Authority accused Islamabad of violating bilateral agreement signed between the two countries.

Mohammad Naeem Salehi, a spokesman for the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority said that Pakistan made the decision without consulting with the Afghan officials. He further stated that "Pakistan has taken a unilateral decision."



"The Afghan government will take a similar action; it means the flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will also be limited," he added.

He further stated that the Afghan government is discussing the issue with Pakistan to find a solution, reported Afghanistan Times.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Pakistan has so far closed its crossing points with Afghanistan for many times. (ANI)

