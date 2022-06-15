Union Cabinet approves agreement on cooperation in the field of youth work

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, the Union Cabinet has approved the agreement on cooperation in the field of youth work among the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) signed under Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Consequent to the adoption of the agreement on 17.09.2021 by the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) the agreement was signed by the Government of the Republic of India.

The primary objective of the agreement is to strengthen mutual trust, friendly relations and cooperation among young people of SCO member States. Recognizing the importance of ensuring the development of youth cooperation as an element of deepening friendly relations among the SCO Member States as they seek to further improve the conditions for youth cooperation based on international experience.



The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, informed about the Agreement signed among the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states on cooperation in the field of youth work among the authorized bodies of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) today in an official release.

The official working language of the SCO Secretariat is Russian and Chinese, the press release stated.

The areas of cooperation include; strengthening cooperation in the field of work with youth and public youth organizations (associations) implementing state youth policy, as well as support initiatives aimed at enhancing international youth cooperation.

The areas of cooperation further include training of professional staff in the sphere of work with youth; exchange of scientific, reference and methodological materials, work experience of state bodies, youth public organizations, other organizations and associations involved in the implementation of state youth policy and support of youth initiatives; carrying out joint research and activities on various youth policy issues and youth cooperation; exchange of scientific publications, research works on topical issues of preventing youth involvement in destructive structures; promote joint economic and humanitarian initiatives aimed at engaging youth in entrepreneurship and innovative projects to increase their employment and well-being; supporting the activities of the SCO Youth Council. (ANI)

