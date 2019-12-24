Union Cabinet approves India-Uzbekistan agreement

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an agreement signed between India and Uzbekistan for cooperation in the field of combating transnational organised crime and international terrorism.

The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Uzbekistan's Ministry of Internal Affairs on November 20 during the visit of Uzbek's internal minister Pulat Bobojonov. The agreement was approved in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The agreement aims to improve the effectiveness of both countries in prevention and suppression of crimes including crime relating to terrorism and its financing, organized crime and to establish a framework for enhancing cooperation between the officials of intelligence and law-enforcement agencies of the two countries, in line with domestic laws and international obligations. (ANI)

