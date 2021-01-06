Union Cabinet approves signing of memorandum of cooperation with Japan

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation with Japan, on a basic framework for the partnership for proper operation of the system pertaining to "Specified Skilled Worker."

According to an official statement, the present Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) will set an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between India and Japan on sending and accepting skilled Indian workers, who have qualified the required skill and Japanese language test, to work in fourteen specified sectors in Japan. These Indian workers would be granted a new status of residence of "Specified Skilled Worker" by Japan.

The MOC would enhance people-to-people contacts, foster mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan, the statement said.

Skilled Indian workers from fourteen sectors which include Nursing care, Building cleaning, Material processing industry, Industrial machinery manufacturing industry, Electric and electronic information related industry, Construction, Shipbuilding and ship-related industry, Automobile Maintenance, Aviation, Lodging, Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and beverages manufacturing industry, and Foodservice industry would have enhanced job opportunities to work in Japan, it said. (ANI)