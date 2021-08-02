Union Health Minister meets Indian envoy to US, discusses healthcare

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with the Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu and discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in healthcare between New Delhi and Washington.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister said that he had a fruitful discussion with Ambassador Sandhu.

"Had a fruitful discussion with the Ambassador of India to the United States of America, Mr @SandhuTaranjitS. Conversed on ways the two nations can enhance bilateral relations in healthcare, to benefit the collective population," Union Minister Mandaviya tweeted.

Sandhu had returned to Delhi last month to participate in the high-level meetings during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's India visit.

Meanwhile, in major changes of portfolios after the expansion of the union council of ministers, Mansukh Mandaviya was last month given charge of both health and chemicals and fertilisers ministries. (ANI)