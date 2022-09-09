Union Jack flag flown at half-mast at British High Commission in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Union Jack flag at the British High Commission in New Delhi was flown at half-mast on Friday following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty lived a life of service, of constancy which inspired and continues to inspire deep respect and affection. On this sad day I remember what She gave to my country and to so many people around the world," British High Commissioner to Alex Ellis tweeted.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement on Thursday. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become the King on Friday.

The UK lawmakers are expected to swear an oath of loyalty to King Charles III on Saturday, UK newspaper The Independent reported, citing the UK House of Commons authorities.

On Thursday, UK media reported that Charles III was expected to be officially named the king of the United Kingdom on Friday.

All UK lawmakers will have an opportunity to take the oath after the 10-day mourning period, but it is "not a formal requirement," according to the report .

Several leaders globally expressed grief over the passing away of the Queen, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018. "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times.

US President Joe Biden on Friday mourned the death of the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II, saying that "the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief."

"Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother," President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement while adding that "her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era," it added. (ANI)