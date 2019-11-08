Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya participates in Swachh Bharat programme in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya on Friday participated in the Swachh Bharat programme on the Rama Krishna beachfront here.

The minister is currently attending the two-day Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sector Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Conclave in Visakhapatnam.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said: "Beach sanitisation is very important activity to keep the beach and city clean. Joined the staff of @vptIndia and enthusiastic locals in @swachhbharat Program held at Vizag Beach. I am so happy to know the awareness of locals for cleanliness!"

Besides Mandaviya, ex-BJP MP Hari Babu, Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K. Ramamohana Rao, his deputy and other senior officials of the Ministry of Shipping also participated in the massive beach cleaning drive which started at Ramakrishna Beach.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister appealed to people of Vizag to maintain the city clean. The Central government's initiative Swachh Bharat is aiming to make the country clean and green.

Earlier today, Ranong Port of Thailand and port trusts of Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Kolkata have inked three Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) at the BIMSTEC Conclave of Ports that aims to provide a platform to strengthen maritime interaction and port-led connectivity initiatives among member countries. (ANI)

