Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi visits Arunachal Pradesh

Koloriang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday visited Koloriang in Arunachal Pradesh during her two-day visit to the state. It was the first-ever visit to Koloriang by any Union Minister.

A grand welcome was showcased by the district administration, MLA Koloriang Lokam Tassar, BJP workers, and the general public.

On her visit to Yapak model village, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi apprised the women of their responsibility towards society and urged Self Help Groups (SHGs) of Yapak village to avail scheme of kitchen garden and to contribute to the economy by selling the products.



"On Day-2 of my visit to Arunachal Pradesh, visited Yapak Village, a backward village in the Kurung Kumey district. Interacted with the local residents of the village. Heartening to see the vibrancy of their culture with which they welcomed wholeheartedly," she wrote on Twitter.

She also emphasized the sustainable way of living by discouraging the use of plastic and reiterated not to consume cold drinks in excess as it is the leading cause of diabetes in old age, on her tour she visited schools and the Chera Talo district hospital.

MLA Lokam Tassar put up grievances and the need for an indigenous prayer centre in Kurung Kumey district to the Union Minister for which she promised to look into and gave assurance to address it, the programme which was conducted in Yapak village was attended by MLA Lokam Tassar, District Collector Ocean Gao, Heads of Department of the district administration, officials and public of the Koloriang.



Upon arrival in Arunachal Pradesh, undertook a review meeting of Oil Palm Development in the state as part of the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm, along with district officials. Reviewed the progress of the Mission & urged the officials to enhance production further.





MoS also visited the Amrit Sarowar Sii Burii at Sii Lake in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. The Amrit Sarovar is a source of generation of livelihoods for the local residents and has enabled water tourism in Ziro. Instructed the district officials to ban plastic in the area.



She also visited the District Museum and Craft Centre in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. The Museum showcased a rich collection of textiles, weaponry, and handicrafts that reflect the tribal culture and heritage of the northeastern state.



She also visited the District Collector's Office on Saturday in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh.

"Had an engaging interaction on the revival of our ancient techniques of furniture making & architecture. Appreciated the efforts of the district admin. in implementing #SwachhBharat in the northeastern state," she tweeted.



MoS MEA and culture Meenakshi Lekhi also visited Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh and reviewed the state of medical infrastructure at the District Hospital. Happy to see that the PSA Oxygen Plant established under PM Cares is working well and catering to the needs of the patients. (ANI)

