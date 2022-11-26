United Airlines flight to Chicago canceled, 198 passengers stranded at Delhi airport

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi, [India], November 25 (ANI): Chicago-bound United Airlines canceled its flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a major technical snag was detected in the aircraft.

UA-713 was scheduled for take-off at 1.10 am on Friday after being pushed back from the bay at Delhi airport... as pilot of United Airlines announced that the flight was facing some technical issues the plane is returning to the parking bay again," a United Airlines passenger told ANI.



Around 198 United Airlines passengers are stranded at Delhi airport, accusing airline staff of not providing accommodation on time.

United Airlines has deployed Boeing aircraft for long-haul flights for Chicago operations, hundreds of passengers were stranded at the Delhi airport since the intervening night of Friday and passengers are accusing the airline staff of not providing proper arrangements.

"Airline company not giving real-time information about the next flight, no accommodation was given on time," another passenger told ANI.

According to Delhi airport officials, United Airlines staff later declared the flight as Aircraft on Ground (AOG) due to the flight duty time limit (FDTL) of crew members. The flight will take off from Delhi on Saturday at around 3 am in the morning.

United Airlines official statement on this incident is awaited. (ANI)

