United Kashmir People's National Party highlights impact of Pak extremism on UK, South Asia

London [UK], May 5 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) organised an international conference earlier this week at the House of Commons in London. British legislators, well-known human rights activists, thinkers, lawyers, journalists, authors, and Kashmiri Diaspora in the UK participated and shared their opinions on the scourge of extremism and violence conceived and spread by Pakistan, reported Asian Lite International.

According to a press statement, "The conference was rightly titled as "Growing Extremism and Violence in South Asia and how it will affect Britain and South Asia" because the impact of the violence and hatred nourished by Pakistani Establishment is affecting not only the region of South Asia but UK, EU and other regions too."

One of the speakers emphasised that terrorist attacks in the US, London, Madrid and Paris prove that the threat of terrorism is not limited to its region of origin anymore.

As per UKPNP, research has shown that the UK is especially vulnerable to this threat, due to its large Pakistani community. As per the British security services, "At least three in every four terror plots in the UK had their roots in Pakistan," Asian Lite International reported.

Oxford University noted in 2018 that Pakistan hosts or aids most of the world's most deadly terrorist organisations. It can be observed that Pakistan is to blame for three times as many terrorist attacks against people as Syria, five times as many as Libya, and seven times the risk Iraq poses.



The speaker also said that throughout the years, an interdependent relationship between state institutions and terrorist organisations has evolved in Pakistan and that it is possible for terrorist organisations to obtain nuclear weapons, Asian Lite International reported.

The seriousness and persistent threat Pakistan's dynamic terrorist infrastructure poses to the UK and the rest of the globe has not received appropriate attention. This has forced the Conference to ask, "Why UK placed Pakistan on its list of high-risk countries for terror finances and money laundering in 2021, but reversed the decision, just a year later?"

Fabian Hamilton, Shadow Minister for Peace & Disarmament, UK; Wood Green, Shadow Minister for Foreign & Commonwealth Affairs, UK; MP Hillary James Wedgwood and MP Catherine West from Labour Party attended and addressed the conference.

A resolution stating that UKPNP supports peace, harmony, and prosperity in the South Asian region was approved towards the end of the conference that was hosted by the organisation.

"We condemn the propagation of inequality, violence and hatred that is premeditated, instigated and supported by the Pakistani Establishment. We state publicly that the J&K dispute is a creation of Pakistan's unprovoked and imperial attack on the State of J&K and since then the human rights and honour of Kashmiris has been violated by Pakistan. UKPNP urges Government of Pakistan to ensure Freedom of Speech for one and all living under its iron heels, irrespective of their faith, ethnicity, language and social status. We strongly stand for religious freedom for the followers of all faiths," the resolution stated, as reported by Asian Lite International.

In the unanimously adopted resolution, UKPNP urged the esteemed guests to widen the area that is open to peace, tolerance, harmony, and respect for everyone; to reinforce and advance our ambitions for social order and world peace; and to leave no room for violence and hatred. UKPNP promises to keep fighting against those who support, excuse, or justify these evils, according to Asian Lite International.

The UKPNP requested the authorities to take the necessary steps to stop individuals who promote radicalization, violence, and intolerance from engaging in their activities in their final statement, Asian Lite International reported. (ANI)

