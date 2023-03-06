Universities reopen in Afghanistan, women still barred

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 6 (ANI): Male students in Afghanistan on Monday returned to their classes after the reopening of universities following a winter break. Women, however, are barred from attending classes by the Taliban authorities, Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban-led Ministry of Higher Education in a statement on Wednesday said that male students' classes at public universities would commence on Monday.

The statement, however, said nothing about the resumption of universities for female students.

Since the Taliban retook control in August 2021, numerous limitations have been placed on women. One of these restrictions, the university ban, has outraged people worldwide, particularly Muslims.

The Taliban regime issued the ban after accusing female students of disobeying the university's rigorous dress code and requiring them to travel to and from campus with a male relative.

Tolo News recently reported that, as Afghan women continue to grapple with challenges related to education due to Taliban-imposed bans, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a statement said that the females in war-torn Afghanistan are living in exile in their own country.

The UN Chief reiterated that the basic rights of Afghan women and girls are trampled due to the ban on education by the de-facto authorities.



The UN said in a statement that Guterres expressed his concerns about the right of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, Zabiullah Mujahid, however, refuted the claims and asserted that women's and girls' rights have been upheld in Afghanistan and that the international community should refrain from exerting pressure on the current administration using the subject of women.

"They should not make this a political tool and use it as a means of pressure," Mujahid said, as per TOLOnews.

Females students in Afghnaistan have repeatedly called out to the Taliban to open education institutions for girls to attend at the earliest.

"We ask the current government to reopen schools, madrassas and all educational centers to girls," said Nargis Niazi, a student.

At the recent UN Human Rights Council in Geneva meeting, representatives of several countries expressed concerns over the existing restrictions on Afghan women and girls.

President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, Hala Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, at the UN Human Rights Council, said Saudi Arabia calls on Kabul to rescind its decisions so women can "fully enjoy their rights without discrimination". (ANI)

