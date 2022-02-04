Unjust detentions in Afghanistan must stop, says US special envoy

Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): US Special Envoy Rina Amiri has asked the Taliban to stop unjust detentions of Afghans' human rights if the outfit wishes to seek legitimacy from the Afghan people and the world.

"These unjust detentions must stop. If the Taliban seek legitimacy from the Afghan people & the world, they must respect Afghans' human rights - especially for women - including the freedom of expression and immediately release these women, their relatives, and other activists," Amiri tweeted.

This comes after the Taliban arrested two women activists in Kabul on Thursday. Recently, women activists who were voicing for their rights in the capital city started disappearing in recent months.



Taking to Twitter, the UN Mission in Afghanistan sought information from the Taliban on the latest reported detentions by the Taliban. It also repeated calls for all 'disappeared' women activists and relatives to be released.

"Urgent information sought from @moiafghanistan today by UNAMA on latest reported detentions over last 24 hrs by the Taliban of a further two women activists in Kabul. UN repeats its call for all 'disappeared' women activists and relatives to be released," the UN Mission said in a tweet.

Taman Zaryabi Paryani and Parawana Ibrahimkhel were abducted from their homes by the Taliban last month. The UN's top envoy in Afghanistan had asked the Taliban to probe the issue of missing Afghan women activists.

The United Nations had earlier said it was concerned about the disappearance of Afghan rights activists. The UN mission had called on the Taliban to account for the whereabouts of the activists. (ANI)

