Unknown gunmen fire on school van, injure 4 teachers in SW Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 21 (ANI): Unidentified gunmen on Saturday fired on a school van in the Mastung district of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, injuring four teachers.

They ambushed the school van and attacked it when the female teachers were on their way back home after taking classes, Xinhua reported.



The injured female teachers were shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

Police have cordoned off the area and an investigation is being conducted.

Meanwhile, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. (ANI)

