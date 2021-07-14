Unnecessary arrogance, disrespect for Bosnia and Herzegovina, says Izetbegovic on President of Croatia's visit

Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], July 14 (ANI/FENA): President of the Party of Democratic Action (SDA) Bakir Izetbegovic, commenting on the visit of Croatian President Zoran Milanovic to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and his speeches in general, said that they showed unnecessary arrogance and insufficient respect for the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"An unusual and unnecessary arrogance and showing insufficient respect for Bosnia and Herzegovina, for the institutions that represent BiH, for the capital of BiH and for the Bosniak people, which can only further cause damage. Unfortunately, Croatian representatives have been persistently inflicting damage for years and decades. At one point it looked like it was going to get better, but recently things aren't good again. Therefore, this attitude can only continue to damage the relations between BiH, the interests of BiH, the reputation of the President of Croatia," said Izetbegovic.

He stated that "this policy, which has lasted for a long time and which persists in some attempts at domination and arrogance, which does not respect BiH enough and which does not respect Bosniaks in BiH enough, has caused the greatest damage to the Croats in BiH."



"When you look at the position of Croats 30 years ago, then 10, 20 years ago, the position of that people is persistently degraded through a relationship, incomprehensible to me, by the representatives of Croatia," Izetbegovic added.

The SDA President also commented on the recent speeches of the leaders of SBB and NiP regarding the Election Law and legitimate representation.

"For the two of them, obviously Komsic is not a legitimate representative of the Croat people. So, I don't know what those criteria are ... Can only those who are in the HDZ and who were in the HVO really represent the Croat people, and we know what the HVO did in BiH. Komsic was on the right side in the war and I think he was on the right side in politics and now he is. So, what does a legitimate representative mean ... One who is legal, who is elected by people, who the citizens want. He received 300 thousand votes and I think that the people want him," Izetbegovic added.

The leaders of SBB and NiP, Fahrudin Radoncic and Elmedin Konakovic, should specifically put on paper what they are saying, Izetbegovic believes. (ANI/FENA)

