UNSC to convene meeting on Afghanistan today

New York [US], January 26 (ANI): The United States Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold a meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.

UN Secretary-General Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt will brief Security Council on the ongoing developments in the country.

"UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres and SRSG @DeborahLyonsUN will brief the Security Council on Afghanistan situation in a session chaired by Norway PM @jonasgahrstore - Wed. 26 Jan, 10:00 in New York, (19:30 Kabul local)," the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in a tweet.

This comes as Norway last week hosted a meeting in Oslo between a group of Afghans from various sectors of the society and the de facto authorities.

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting was an opportunity to discuss pressing issues directly and to prepare the ground for further discussions.



Following the meeting between a Taliban delegation and several Afghan personalities in Norway, the participants' issued a joint statement by the two sides.

According to the statement, the participants affirmed that Afghanistan is the common home of all Afghans, and emphasized that all Afghans need to work together for better political, economic and security outcomes in the country.

The participants of the meeting recognized that understanding and joint cooperation are the only solutions to all the problems of Afghanistan, the statement added.

US special representative to Afghanistan, Thomas West earlier had welcomed Norway's initiative to bring Afghan civil society and Taliban together for dialogue.

He said US and allies will continue clear-eyed diplomacy with the Taliban regarding their concerns and abiding interest in a stable, rights-respecting and inclusive Afghanistan. (ANI)

