UP: Mongolian President visits Taj Mahal

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Mongolian president Khaltmaagiin Battulga visited the world-famous monument Taj Mahal along with his delegation on Saturday.

Battulga, who is on a five-day visit to India, was received by Union Minister on Thursday.

The Taj Mahal, located along the Yamuna river, was built by Shah Jahan, a 17th-century Mughal ruler for his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, who died while giving birth to her fourteenth child.

It is one of the most outstanding examples of Mughal architecture, having a combination of Indian, Persian and Islamic influences.

The structure of the monument is built entirely with white marble, studded with semi-precious stones and is inscribed with verses of the Quran. It is surrounded by four minarets.

It is one of the Seven Wonders of the World site since 1983.

Several foreign dignitaries in the past have visited the Taj Mahal.

On Friday, Battulga and Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly unveiled Lord Buddha statue at Gandan Monastery in Mongolia via video-conferencing.

Battulga received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and was received by President Ram Nath Kovind. He also visited Rajghat on Friday and also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)