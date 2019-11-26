Urgent need for India's traditions of non-violence, compassion in today's world: Dalai Lama

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Monday said that there is an "urgent need" for the international community to follow India's traditions of non-violence and compassion.

"There is an urgent need for India's traditions of non-violence and compassion in today's world, which is still riven by fighting and killing, sometimes even in the name of religion. We have the potential from birth to develop inner values like compassion that yield peace of mind," Dalai Lama tweeted.

The 14th Dalai Lama has repeatedly called on the world to adopt India's knowledge to achieve world peace.

Addressing a gathering in Kangra last year, the Dalai Lama highlighted the relevance of India in the Buddhist world and said if the country takes lead in combining its ancient knowledge of emotions and spiritualism with modern education, India will become an inspiration for many Buddhist countries.

He had mentioned that one of his lifelong commitments is to revive this "ancient yet scientific" tradition in modern India by incorporating it into the education system. (ANI)

