US: 10 injured in shooting near football stadium in Alabama

Alabama [US], Aug 31 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 10 people, including children, were injured in a shooting near a football stadium in the southeastern US state of Alabama, media reported, citing police.

The shooting took place on Friday night in the city of Mobile, according to Fox News.

Six people were reportedly shot after a high school football game. Another four suffered injuries in connection with the shooting, including one person having a seizure, the broadcaster said.

The medical condition of the victims has not yet been established. (Sputnik/ANI)

