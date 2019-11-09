US flag
US accuses Syrian govt for attacks against civilians in Idlib province

ANI | Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:40 IST

Washington [US], Nov 09 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States on Friday accused the government of Syria for the attacks against civilians in the province of Idlib.
"The United States strongly condemns the Assad regime's airstrikes, with Russian support, that continue to cause numerous casualties among civilians and humanitarian workers, and damage to hospitals and civilian infrastructure in Idlib and other areas of northwest Syria," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
Russian and Syrian officials have repeatedly denied targeting civilians in Syria. Moscow has vowed to support Damascus in eliminating the threat in Syria posed by the Islamic State and al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist groups (both banned in Russia), among others.
The State Department spokesperson claimed that these attacks have occurred in the last 48 hours and left twelve people killed and nearly 40 injured.
The Coordinator of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIL, Al-Qaida and Taliban (the first two banned in Russia) Edmund Fitton-Brown told Sputnik earlier on Friday that Idlib is home to much more than an estimated 10,000 terrorists from various groups. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:38 IST

