US, Afghan forces come under direct fire in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], Feb 9 (ANI): US and Afghan forces came under direct fire during a joint operation in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Saturday.

"Combined US-Afghan forces conducting an operation in Nangarhar province was engaged by direct fire on February 8th. We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available," Colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesperson for the US forces in Afghanistan, as quoted by CNN.

Further details regarding the operation are still awaited.

Tension has been rising in the war-torn country since the Afghan peace deal was called off in December last year.

US President Donald Trump had called off the talks with the group after a US service member was killed in an attack in Afghanistan. However, Trump announced the resumption of the negotiations in late November during his visit to Afghanistan. (ANI)

