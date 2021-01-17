US, Afghan officials slam killing of 2 female Supreme Court judges in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 17 (ANI/Sputnik): US and Afghan officials on Sunday condemned the killing of two female supreme court judges in Kabul, holding the Taliban movement responsible for the incident.

Earlier in the day, two female judges were reported to have been killed in an armed attack in the Afghan capital. Although no group has yet claimed responsibility, some accuse the Taliban, which just as other radical Islamist groups in the country, adhere to a radical interpretation of Sharia law that prohibits women from working, much less holding government positions. The Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid is reported to have denied the group's involvement.

"The United States condemns today's assassinations of female supreme court judges and calls for a prompt investigation. My condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured. The Taliban should understand that such actions for which it bears responsibility outrage the world and must cease if peace is to come to Afghanistan," the Embassy's Charge d'Affaires Ross Wilson tweeted.



The sentiment was echoed by the Afghan leadership as well.

"President Ashraf Ghani condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack on women judges this morning in Kabul that left two judges martyred and wounded two others. The President said the Taliban and other terrorist groups' continued assassinations and acts of violence against our defenseless citizens are in contradiction with Islamic teachings and the spirits of peace ... The President called on the Taliban to agree to a permanent ceasefire and demonstrate their will for peace in practice," Fatima Murchal, a deputy spokesperson for the president, tweeted.

The Afghan government and Taliban militants continue fighting each other despite the intra-Afghan talks currently ongoing in Qatar's capital of Doha. (ANI/Sputnik)

