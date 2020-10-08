US Ambassador to India extends congratulations to IAF on 88th Air Force Day

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Thursday extended his congratulations to the Indian Air Force on the 88th Air Force Day.



Taking to Twitter, Juster said, "Defence cooperation is a cornerstone of the US-India relationship, as we work together to secure a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region."

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on the Air Force Day 2020.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. (ANI)

