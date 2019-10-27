US Army's elite Delta Force raid to kill 'senior terrorist leader'

Washington [US], Oct 27 (ANI): US Special Operation Commandos carried out a risky raid in northwestern Syria on Saturday against a "senior terrorist leader", said two Trump administration officials on late Saturday.

According to the New York Times, the terrorist was killed in the operation after he exploded his suicide vest.

A person close to President Donald Trump has said that the target was the chief of Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Amid all the speculation, Trump tweeted that "Something very big has just happened!"

According to an official, the US Army's elite Delta Force carried out the mission with the CIA which provided the intelligence.

The raid comes as the US continued to withdraw hundreds of troops from northern Syria. (ANI)

