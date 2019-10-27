Representative image
Representative image

US Army's elite Delta Force raid to kill 'senior terrorist leader'

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:25 IST

Washington [US], Oct 27 (ANI): US Special Operation Commandos carried out a risky raid in northwestern Syria on Saturday against a "senior terrorist leader", said two Trump administration officials on late Saturday.
According to the New York Times, the terrorist was killed in the operation after he exploded his suicide vest.
A person close to President Donald Trump has said that the target was the chief of Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Amid all the speculation, Trump tweeted that "Something very big has just happened!"
According to an official, the US Army's elite Delta Force carried out the mission with the CIA which provided the intelligence.
The raid comes as the US continued to withdraw hundreds of troops from northern Syria. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:13 IST

Coal mine collapse in China's Sichuan province kills 4 people

Beijing [China], Oct 27 (Sputnik/ANI): Four people were killed and one suffered injuries when a coal mine collapsed in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, Gulin County's government under the administration of Luzhou city said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:32 IST

'Moon Anthem' penned by diplomat-poet Abhay K releases

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 27 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay K, along with celebrated artistes L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurthy, has released a 'Moon Anthem' on the occasion of Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:36 IST

Amid reports of IS leader Baghdadi's death, Trump tweets...

Washington [US], Oct 27 (ANI): Amid reports of killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that "something very big" has happened.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:07 IST

VoK points out Pak 'hypocrisy' over Kashmir issue

Washington [US], Oct 27 (ANI): Highlighting Pakistan's hypocrisy, Voice of Karachi (VoK) Chairman Nadeem Nusrat has asked Pakistan to address the discrimination faced by religious minorities and non-Punjabi ethnic groups instead of crying foul over the Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 06:52 IST

Was pressured to plead guilty, says Maria Butina upon return to Russia

Moscow [Russia], Oct 27 (ANI): Russian gun-rights activist Maria Butina, who was released from prison in the US on Friday after having served more than 15 months for conspiring to act as a foreign agent, returned to Moscow on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 06:01 IST

World Military Games: Sriram Balaji claims bronze in tennis;...

Wuhan [China], Oct 27 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sriram Balaji on Saturday claimed a bronze medal at the World Military Games 2019 after defeating his Uzbekistani opponent Fomin Sergey 6-2, 6-3 in the men's singles bronze medal contest.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 05:22 IST

Trump ordered former Defence Secretary to 'screw Amazon' out of...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump had directed his former Defence Secretary James Mattis to "screw Amazon" out of Pentagon's USD 10 billion cloud computing contract, Mattis' former speechwriter and communications director claimed in an upcoming book.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 04:23 IST

Vietnamese families report missing relatives after UK truck deaths

Hanoi [Vietnam], Oct 27 (ANI): Several Vietnamese families on Saturday reported their relatives to be missing after the bodies of 39 migrants were found inside a refrigerated container truck in the Essex county in southeastern England earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 04:10 IST

California wildfires: State's largest utility to shut off power...

California [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): California's largest utility Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) on Saturday said that it will shut off power to 9,40,000 customers in what it called a "public safety power shutoff" across 36 counties in northern part of the state, as massive wildfires fueled by hig

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 02:45 IST

India, Germany to focus on trade, economic relations at IGC:...

Berlin [Germany], Oct 27 (ANI): Ahead of her official visit to India, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday expressed happiness over her scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the upcoming fifth biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 02:11 IST

Shipping firms in Pak accuse authorities of seizing containers...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 27 (ANI): Shipping firms in Pakistan have accused authorities in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of forcibly seizing their containers for using them to block the entry of demonstrators to capital Islamabad ahead of the 'Azadi March'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 01:47 IST

63 killed, over 2,590 injured in Iraq as anti-government...

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 27 (ANI): At least 63 people were killed and over 2,592 sustained injuries as nationwide anti-government protests continued for the second day, an independent High Commission for Human Rights in the country said.

Read More
iocl