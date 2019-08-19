US attempts to seize oil tanker will have 'grave consequences': Iran

Tehran [Iran], Aug 19 (ANI): Iran on Monday said that attempts by the United States to seize recently freed Iranian oil tanker will have "grave consequences".

"If it [the United States] makes such a step, this will jeopardize the security of navigation in international waters. Iran has warned the US authorities, using official channels, specifically the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, that this will have grave consequences," Sputnik quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, as saying.

This comes after the United States demanded Gibraltor authorities to detain Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, which was released last week following the court ruling.

However, Gibraltar authorities rejected the United States' renewed request to not release the Iranian oil tanker, citing the inability to comply with it due to European Laws.

Iran and the US are at loggerheads since US President Donald Trump in 2018 decided to withdraw from the 2015 Nuclear deal. Trump has accused Iran of not following the terms of the deal.

Adrian Darya was seized off the shore of Gibraltar, a semiautonomous British territory, by British Royal Marines last month. The British alleged that Iran breached sanctions by exporting crude oil to Syria, reported Al Jazeera.

In retaliation, Tehran quickly seized the British-flagged tanker, Steno Impero, in the Strait of Hormuz.

A court in Gibraltar ruled last month that the detained Iranian vessel can be held for an additional 30 days, the period which ended on Sunday. The next hearing was scheduled for Thursday morning.

However, when the hearing started, Gibraltar official revealed about the US' request to seize Grace 1. However, the tanker was released. (ANI)

