US, Australia deliberately 'defaming' us: China

Beijing [China], September 17 (ANI): Criticising the US and Australia for deliberately "defaming" China, the Chinese government on Friday urged the two countries to stop interfering in China's internal affairs and making waves in the Asia-Pacific region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a statement after Australia-US. ministerial consultations that expressed concern over the South China Sea, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Xinhua reported.

Zhao said the position of China on those issues is consistent and clear, criticizing the United States and Australia for deliberately defaming China, interfering in China's internal affairs, and sowing discord among regional countries for their geopolitical interests.

"China's development is the growth of world peace and a good news for regional prosperity."

China has always believed that cooperation between countries should comply with the trend of peace and development, help enhance mutual trust and cooperation, and should not target any third parties or damage their interests, Zhao said.



In an elaborate joint statement following ministerial talks, the US and Australia hit out a China over several issues.

As per the joint statement, the US and Australia expressed concerns regarding China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea and called on Beijing to implement relevant domestic legislation, including the Maritime Traffic Safety Law, in a manner consistent with UNCLOS.

The two countries called on China to grant urgent, meaningful, and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent international observers, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, according to a joint statement following the talks.

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), also called the Law of the Sea Convention or the Law of the Sea Treaty, is an international agreement that establishes a legal framework for all marine and maritime activities.

The Secretaries and Ministers upheld that adherence to international law are essential for regional and international stability and prosperity. (ANI)

