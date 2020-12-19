US base in Afghanistan hit by 4 rockets

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 19 (ANI): The Bagram Airfield, a major US base in Afghanistan, was hit by four rockets on Saturday morning, reported TOLO News.

The rockets were fired at the US base from the Qalandarkhil area in Parwan province, said Wahida Shahkar, spokesperson for Parwan governor.

Bagram district governor Abdul Shakoor Qudosi said the incident happened at around 6:30 am on Saturday morning.



He said 10 BM-12 rockets were placed on a small truck in the Qalandarkhil area, adding that four of the rockets were fired while six others were foiled by police.

Officials have so far not given details on possible casualties in the incident, TOLO News further reported.

Qudosi said there were no details as of now regarding the damage inflicted to the base by the rocket attack. (ANI)

