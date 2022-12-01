US business body welcomes extension of Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): After the Indian government extended Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu's tenure, a US-based business advocacy group, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) welcomed the decision and said that this would help in shepherding the relationship to new heights.

Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF, said, "I congratulate Ambassador Sandhu on his extension till 2024. Apart from being a veteran of US-India relations, I am proud to say Ambassador Sandhu has also been a dear friend of USISPF and an exceptional asset to the US-India partnership, shepherding this relationship to new heights."

"He has seen the evolution of the strategic partnership through his multiple years of experience in the US, from his earlier years in the foreign service in the late 90s to his stint as DCM and now as Ambassador in Washington. Ambassador Sandhu brings unparalleled expertise and experience in his interactions with both the legislature and executive branches of the US government. His extension will help consolidate US-India relations and take it to new heights," he added.



Earlier, in November, a notification reads that Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu is reemployed for a period of one year with effect from 01.02.2023 to 31.01.2024 or until further orders.

Earlier, in 2020, Taranjit Singh Sandhu took charge as the new Indian Ambassador to the United States from his predecessor Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is now G20 chief coordinator.

Sandhu was, earlier, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka. He previously served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington DC from 2013 to 2017. The Ambassador had also previously served in the Indian mission in DC between 1997 to 2000 and is generally believed to be a familiar face in the Washington DC circle.

