US cannot back away from struggle between democracy, autocracy in world: Pelosi in Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], August 3 (ANI): US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday there is a struggle between democracy and autocracy in world and US cannot back away from that.

Pelosi made these remarks in Taipei as she rebuffed threats from Beijing. The US Congressional delegation landed in Taiwan on Tuesday night. Pelosi has since held several discussions with top leadership in Taiwan including President Tsai Ing-wen.

"There's struggle between democracy and autocracy in world. We cannot back away from that. As China uses its soft power in order to gain support, we've to talk about Taiwan in terms of its technological advancement and show people Taiwan's courage to become more democratic," Pelosi said in a response to a question about how a Taiwanese invasion can be avoided.

Responding to aggressive response from China over her visit, Pelosi said that the demonstration of democracy offered a strong contrast to what's happening in the country. She keep on saying, "No more evidence is needed on what happened in Hong Kong, one country two systems didn't happen. We don't want anything to happen to Taiwan by force."

Earlier today, Pelosi reiterated Washington's support to the island country and said that the US' determination to preserve Taiwan's sovereignty is "iron-clad".

"America has made a bedrock promise to always stand with Taiwan. On this strong foundation, we've a thriving partnership grounded in self-government and self-determination focused on mutual security in the region and the world committed to economic prosperity," she said.



During her meeting with Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Pelosi termed Taiwan as a flourishing country and said that Taipei had proved the world that hope, courage and determination can build peaceful and prosperous future despite challenges that the country faced.

"Now, more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, that's the message we bring in today," she added.

After landing, Pelosi had expressed US solidarity with 23 million people of Taiwan in the face of the increasing threat from China.

Shortly after the US House Speaker landed, 21 Chinese military aircraft flew into the southwestern part of Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), as confirmed by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Taking to Twitter, upon her arrival, Pelosi said, "Our Congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan honours America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."

On Tuesday, China firmly opposed the US House Speaker's Taiwan visit terming the trip a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the joint communique signed between the two countries.

"On 2 August, in disregard of China's strong opposition and serious representations, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region. This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques," Xinhua news agency quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying. (ANI)

