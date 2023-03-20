US Centcom chief expresses trust in Pakistan's nuclear agenda amid political unrest

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 20 (ANI): Notwithstanding political unrest and concerns about an impending economic collapse, US Centcom commander General Michael E Kurilla has voiced trust in the command-and-control structure of Pakistan's nuclear programme, reported The News International.

The US general's statement is a relief ahead of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's remarks last week in the Senate regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

"I am confident in their nuclear security procedures," said the Centcom chief responding to a query before the US Senate Armed Services Committee.



A committee member had spoken about the political problems in Pakistan and asked the Centcom commander for his opinion, according to The News International.

General Kurilla said, "I deal with the military relationship there and I have a great relationship with the Chief of the Army Staff, General Munir." He added, "I think the concerns right now in Pakistan are their budget, their financial situation, the current political situation and the counterterrorism situation."

He also mentioned the revival of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned organisation.

The Foreign Office denied last week that Pakistan's nuclear programme was discussed with any "government, any financial institution, or any international organisation," The News International reported. (ANI)

