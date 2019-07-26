Flags of the US, China (representative image)
US, China to hold 12th round of trade talks in Shanghai

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:08 IST

Shanghai [China], July 26 (ANI): The chief trade negotiators of the US and China are slated to meet for the 12th round of the high-level economic and trade consultations here from July 30 to July 31, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.
The talks are aimed at implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries --US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping -- on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka late last month, Xinhua reported quoting the ministry's spokesperson Gao Feng.
"Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries 40 years ago, the two economies have become closely intertwined and highly integrated, benefiting the people of both countries and the world," he said.
This comes at a time when there are trade frictions between Washington and Beijing due to increase in trade tariffs. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:29 IST

Chile: 5 officers injured in blast at police station

Santiago [Chile], July 26 (ANI): At least five police officers were wounded after a bomb which was sent in a package to the 54th Police Station in Huechuraba exploded, local authorities on Thursday said.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 07:01 IST

British Navy warships to escort all UK vessels through Hormuz Strait

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): The British Royal Navy warships will accompany all British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a change in policy amid rising tensions in the Gulf region.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 07:01 IST

16 US Marines arrested in drugs, human smuggling probe

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Sixteen US Marines were arrested on Thursday for alleged involvement in various illegal activities ranging from human trafficking to drug-related offences, the US Marine Corps said.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 05:49 IST

N. Korea says test was 'warning' for S Korea

Seoul [South Korea], July 26 (ANI): North Korea has fired its "new tactical guided weapon" under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance in a demonstration of power, the state media reported Friday, adding that the firings were aimed at sending "stern warning to the South Korean military rebels."

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 05:49 IST

Over 100 migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Libyan Coast

Tripoli [Libya], July 26 (ANI): More than 100 Europe-bound migrants are feared drowned after the boat they were travelling in capsized off Libya's coast in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:55 IST

Trump 'disappointed' with Swedish PM to act inappropriately over...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Thursday seemed to be very 'disappointed' with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven for being unable to act over the release of American rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been charged in Sweden for assault over his alleged involvement in a stree

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:46 IST

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil attacked by car-jacking gang

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): German footballer of Turkish descent Mesut Ozil was attacked by bikers armed with knives in an attempted carjacking on Thursday.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:33 IST

Mike Pompeo, Ashraf Ghani call for accelerated efforts to end Afghan war

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani insisted that it is the time to accelerate efforts in order to end almost two decades old turmoil in war-ravaged Afghanistan, the US State Department said.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 02:12 IST

Tunisia's first democratically elected president Beji Caid...

Tunis [Tunisia], July 26 (ANI): Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi, the first democratically elected leader of the North African country, breathed his last at the age of 92 on Thursday.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 02:04 IST

Sri Lanka finds hazardous waste in UK metal recycling cargo, orders probe

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Thursday ordered a probe into the hazardous material, including clinical waste stored in containers, being imported into the country from Britain under the guise of recyclable metals that has caused a nationwide uproar in recent days.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:39 IST

Bring to justice murderers of Mohajirs: Mohajir leader Nadeem...

Washington DC [USA], July 25 (ANI): A Mohajir leader and the chairman of US-based advocacy group Voice of Karachi, Nadeem Nusrat, has urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to investigate and bring to justice the murderers of Mohajirs.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:43 IST

UK: Hundreds gather in central London to protest against...

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Hundreds of demonstrators on Wednesday (local time) took to the streets of Central London to protest against the appointment of Boris Johnson as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

