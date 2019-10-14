US, China trade declined in first three quarters of 2019: Chinese Customs

Beijing [China], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The trade between the United States and China fell by 14.8 percent in the first three quarters of 2019 as compared to the same period last year, according to Chinese customs officials.

Amid the ongoing trade war between the two countries, the complete trade volume between January and September came in at USD 402.65 billion, according to the data released by the General Administration of Customs.

Goods from China to the US, the subject of the strictest new tariffs, fell by 10.7 percent, making up a total of USD 311 billion, while US goods to China fell by 26.4 percent and amounted to USD 90.66 billion, over the same period as last year.

The wide trade deficit between the US and China was one of the main points of contention that drove US President Donald Trump to impose strict tariffs on Chinese goods entering the US last year. (Sputnik/ANI)

