US condemns ghastly attack on education centre in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 1 (ANI): US Charge d'Affaires Karen Decker on Friday condemned the barbarous attack on the education centre in Kabul that killed 19 and injured several others and said that all students should be able to pursue education in peace and without fear.

Calling the attack a shameful act of terror, the US Charge d'Affaires tweeted, "The U.S. strongly condemns today's attack on the Kaaj Higher Educational Center. Targeting a room full of students taking exams is shameful; all students should be able to pursue an education in peace & without fear."

"We hope for a swift recovery for the victims & we grieve with the families of the deceased," TOLOnews reported.

Moreover, the outrage also faced condemnation by UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Taking to Twitter, UNAMA wrote, "condemns the outrage, extending its deep condolences to all those in mourning," TOLOnews.

Taliban officials on Friday reported an explosion in the capital city of Afghanistan, the latest in the series of blasts that have claimed countless lives of Afghans.

At least 19 people have been killed and dozens of others injured.

The blast occurred in the 13th security area of Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Abdul Nafee Takour was quoted as saying by TOLO news.

This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents.

Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)