US condemns mosque blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): The United States condemned the horrific blast that occurred at the mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar on Friday, claiming over 56 lives and leaving at least 194 others injured.

"We condemn the horrific attack at the mosque in Peshawar that left many peaceful worshippers dead or injured. Our sincere condolences to the victims' families and friends. The United States mourns in solidarity with Pakistan," the Department of State said.

The explosion occurred at a Shia mosque today.

Mohammad Asim, a spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), confirmed the casualties, adding that some of the injured were in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an inquiry into the blast and directed the concerned to provide immediate medical aid to injured people.



Officials, who termed the incident a suicide attack, initially said that two attackers were involved. However, CCTV footage released later in the day showed a lone attacker clad in a black shalwar kameez reaching the mosque in the city's Qissa Khwani Bazaar on foot and brandishing a pistol, the Dawn reported.

Speaking to the media, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said two police officials were deputed at the mosque for security.

He opened fire on police personnel deployed outside the main entrance for security before running inside. The attacker also opened fire on a man who tried to stop him and managed to enter the mosque, where worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers, after which an explosion took place.

He said that one constable was martyred, while another police officer was in critical condition. The senior police officer said that around five to six kilogrammes of explosive material were used, adding that there were no prior reports about the attack.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Mohammad Ijaz Khan confirmed the chain of events, adding that one police official was martyred in the gunfight outside the mosque. (ANI)