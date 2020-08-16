US condemns recent attack on Afghan Peace negotiator

Washington [US], August 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States condemned an attack on Fawzia Koofi, a member of the Afghan government's peace negotiation team, and called on all sides to begin intra-Afghan talks as soon as possible, said US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad.

On Friday, Koofi was attacked by a group of people in Kabul, receiving minor injuries. The incident took place ahead of a likely beginning of the talks in Doha.

"We condemn the attempt on [Fawzia Koofi's] life that took place in Afghanistan on Friday; a cowardly and criminal act by those who seek to delay and disrupt the #AfghanPeaceProcess. Fawzia is an important voice, a member of the inclusive Islamic Republic negotiating team and has been a strong advocate of women's rights." Khalilzad tweeted.

"We are relieved she escaped without serious injury. I call on all sides who seek peace to not only condemn the attack but to accelerate the peace process and start intra-Afghan negotiations ASAP," he added.

Earlier in the week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree on the freeing of the remaining 400 prisoners that the Taliban sought the release of before beginning talks with the Afghan government.

The intra-Afghan talks are now expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops after almost two decades of war and insurgency. (ANI/Sputnik)

